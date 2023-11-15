Pro-Palestine Activists Clash with Philippine Police

Islam Times - Pro-Palestine activists have clashed with Philippine police outside the US embassy in Manila on Tuesday. They were protesting the American involvement in the “Israeli” aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Over 200 activists were eventually allowed to hold a protest outside the US embassy in Manila, where they held signs with slogans such as "Stand up for Gaza".Renato Reyes, secretary-general of activist group Bayan, told reporters the US had an "overwhelming responsibility" for events happening in Gaza.Washington has rebuffed calls from Arab and Palestinian leaders and others to call on the apartheid “Israeli” entity to halt its assault on the besieged Palestinian enclave, but it has urged for humanitarian pauses to allow more aid in and to evacuate Americans and foreigners.The “Israeli” entity started its war on Gaza on October 7 after resistance groups launched Operation al-Aqsa Flood in response to the regime’s intensified crimes against Palestinians.Since then the Palestinian death toll from “Israeli” strikes has climbed to 11,240, including 4,630 children and 3,130 women. More than 28,000 people have been also injured in the regime’s military onslaught.The entity has also blocked supply of water, food, electricity, and medicines to Gaza, plunging the coastal area into a humanitarian crisis. The regime has been defying global calls for a ceasefire as well.