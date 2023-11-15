Iran FM: “Israeli” Massacre of Gazans Blatant Violation of Human Rights, Int’l Law

Islam Times - Iran's foreign minister has strongly condemned the ongoing massacre of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip by the apartheid "Israeli" entity as a blatant violation of international law.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian made the remark in a phone call with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, on Monday.During the conversation, the two top diplomats discussed various aspects of bilateral relations as well as the latest developments in the West Asia region, especially the situation in Palestine and the entity's genocide in Gaza.Referring to deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza as a result of “Israel’s” savage crimes, Iran's foreign minister said, “Through [indiscriminate] bombardment and massacre of people in the Gaza Strip, this [‘Israeli’] regime has blatantly violated all [norms of] human rights and international law.”Amir Abdollahian also underlined the necessity of mounting pressure on the apartheid “Israeli” regime by the international community to put an immediate halt on the regime’s aggression against Gaza, establish a ceasefire across the territory, and pave the way for the dispatch of humanitarian aid.The “Israeli” entity started its war on Gaza on October 7 after resistance groups launched Operation al-Aqsa Flood in response to the regime’s intensified crimes against Palestinians.Since then the Palestinian death toll from “Israeli” strikes has climbed to 11,240, including 4,630 children and 3,130 women. More than 28,000 people have been also injured in the regime’s military onslaught.The entity has also blocked supply of water, food, electricity, and medicines to Gaza, plunging the coastal area into a humanitarian crisis. The regime has been defying global calls for a ceasefire as well.On Sunday, the International Committee of the Red Cross [ICRC] sounded a stern alarm about the humanitarian situation in the besieged Gaza Strip, saying, "The situation [in Gaza] is rapidly approaching a humanitarian disaster.""An unbearable human tragedy is unfolding in front of our eyes. People call us day and night saying they are afraid to open their doors for fear of getting killed and pleading to help them reach safety," said William Schomburg, head of the ICRC's sub-delegation in Gaza.The ICRC also expressed alarm at the regime's targeting of heavily populated urban areas, saying, "‘Israeli’ attacks taking place in heavily populated urban areas in the [Gaza] Strip, including around hospitals, endanger the lives of the most vulnerable people like medical staff, patients, the wounded, premature babies, people with disabilities, and the elderly."Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir Abdollahian expressed satisfaction over the growing ties between Iran and Hungary, declaring Tehran’s readiness to hold a meeting of the two countries’ joint commission.The Hungarian top diplomat, for his part, expressed hope that relations between the two countries would further develop in all areas of mutual interest.