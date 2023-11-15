0
Wednesday 15 November 2023 - 21:02

Belize Suspends Diplomatic Ties with ‘Israel’ over Indiscriminate Bombing of Gaza

Story Code : 1095969
The government of Belize, led by Prime Minister Johnny Briceno, said in a statement on Tuesday that it has repeatedly condemned the actions of the ‘Israeli’ military in Gaza and called for a ceasefire.

“We have appealed to ‘Israel’ to implement an immediate ceasefire and to allow unimpeded access to humanitarian supplies into Gaza,” it said. “Despite our requests, ‘Israel’ has not stopped its violations of international humanitarian law nor allowed relief workers to alleviate the suffering of millions of Gazans.” 

The statement also renewed Belize’s call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, unimpeded access to humanitarian supplies into Gaza, and the release of all captives captured by Hamas fighters.

The Central American nation also withdrew its accreditation for ‘Israel’s’ ambassador there and suspended its own diplomatic activities in ‘Tel Aviv.’

Belize follows several regional neighbors, like Colombia, Chile, and Bolivia, that have broken relations with ‘Israel’ or recalled ambassadors to the 1948 ‘Israeli’-occupied territories.

Bolivia severed ties with ‘Israel’ on November 1, while Honduras recalled its ambassador for consultations citing the ‘Tel Aviv’ regime’s violations of international humanitarian law in its aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Several countries across West Asia and Africa, including Turkey, Jordan, and South Africa, have also recalled their ambassadors in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, more than 400 political appointees and employees from over 40 US government departments expressed their disapproval of President Joe Biden’s blind support for ‘Israel’ as well as the regime’s war crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.

They also urged Biden to push for a ceasefire and pressure ‘Israel’ to allow humanitarian aid.

‘Israel’ has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the coastal enclave, including hospitals, residences, and houses of worship, since Palestinian resistance movements launched their surprise attack, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Flood, against the regime on October 7.

At least 11,320 Palestinians have been martyred, including 4,650 children and 3,145 women. More than 29,000 individuals have sustained injuries as well.

According to Gaza’s ministry of health, 3,500 citizens are still missing or under the rubble, including 1,740 children.
