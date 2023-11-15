Health Problems Worsening Situation at MKO Albania Camp

Islam Times - The deterioration of health-related quality of life in the aging population of the terrorist Mojahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) members at their camp in Albania has emerged as a new reason for growing discontent and quarrels among them.

Following the disclosure of reports on the secret life of former ringleader of the MKO terrorists Massoud Rajavi, who died three years ago after years of security and intelligence protection from the US, the revelation of the painful life conditions at the Camp Ashraf, and the absence of the top ringleaders, such as Maryam Rajavi, from the camp, disagreements, discontent and sense of unease have been growing among the MKO authorities and the ailing and aging patients stuck in the camp.Tasnim has obtained information about the details of the failing health of the MKO members, the growing differences among them, and the major physical health problems they are facing.While the scale of the MKO members’ frequent complaints and growing dissatisfaction with life has gone beyond the small groups and the voices of protests are raised even in the public meetings, the MKO ringleaders are trying desperately to brainwash the members and suppress any criticism.However, the situation at Camp Ashraf is spinning out of control as the severe reprimands, arrests and mounting pressures from the intelligence cells have failed to ease the tensions.The medical records of the MKO members indicate that the average age at Camp Ashraf is between 60 and 70 years.The documents show that the aging MKO forces are suffering from a litany of physical problems including presbyopia, heart attacks, diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, asthma, and dyspnea.It is believed that around 300 MKO members at the camp have acute diabetes and some 500 are suffering from high blood pressure.The report says at least 20 MKO terrorists at Camp Ashraf have died of cancer so far, and 12 others are officially grappling with cancer, while many others diagnosed with cancer have not been informed of their disease to prevent a spread of sense of frustration in the camp.Another major physical problem that has plagued the MKO forces at the camp is sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and sexual dysfunctions caused by long years of a dictated lifestyle. The physicians at the camp have called it an epidemic of “sexual insanity”.In order to relieve the tensions and defuse the crisis shaped by years of secluded life, the MKO decision-makers have relaxed restrictions on the MKO terrorists’ travels to Albania’s Port of Durrës or their presence in discos. This, consequently, has escalated the STDs among the MKO members, specifically among the males, as a result of promiscuous behavior.The situation is becoming increasingly critical at the camp, as the MKO officials have been unable to manage the crisis and heal the rifts within the terrorist group. The top leaders have in their private meetings called the circumstances an “organizational collapse”.The deteriorating health problems and the aggravating differences among the MKO forces have triggered many members to think of parting company with the notorious group.MKO members spent many years in Iraq, where they were hosted and armed by the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. They sided with Saddam during the 1980-88 imposed war against Iran and then helped him quell domestic uprisings in various parts of the Arab country.The hated group is responsible for killing thousands of Iranian civilians and officials after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.More than 17,000 Iranians, many of them civilians, have been killed at the hands of the MKO in different acts of terrorism including bombings in public places, and targeted killings.