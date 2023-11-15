Turkish President Clearly Declares "Israel as Terrorist"

Islam Times - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan clearly declared Israel as a terrorist regime.

Addressing the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) parliamentary group meeting in the capital Ankara on Wednesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Israel was committing "state terrorism" amid the Palestine-Israel conflict. "I clearly say here: Israel is a terrorist state," Erdoğan said, Daily Sabah reported.Erdoğan called upon Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare Israel's nuclear arsenal."Your end is nigh, anyway, whether you have nuclear weapons or not," Erdoğan said, to thundering applause of his supporters.The Israeli regime waged a bloody war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity.The Palestinian death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has climbed to 11,180, including 4,609 children and 3,100 women. More than 28,000 others injured in the regime’s military onslaught so far.At least 22 hospitals and 49 health centers have ceased operations in Gaza due to Israeli attacks and a shortage of fuel needed to operate power generators.