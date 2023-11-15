0
Wednesday 15 November 2023 - 21:47

7 Terrorists Killed in Clash with Security Forces in NW Pakistan

7 Terrorists Killed in Clash with Security Forces in NW Pakistan
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, said that security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on presence of terrorists in Kiri Machan Khel area of Tank district.

During the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists, killing seven terrorists, the statement said.

The hideouts of the terrorists were also busted during the operation, the statement added.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities, including recent killings of police in Tank district and surrounding areas, the ISPR said, adding that a cleaning operation was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, it said.
