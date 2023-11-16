0
Thursday 16 November 2023 - 09:28

“Israeli” Newspaper Exposes Netanyahu’s Confusion Regarding Hezbollah Fighters

Moshe Davidovich, head of the forum and who also holds the position of head of the Mateh Asher Regional Council, spoke about the meeting in a radio interview, saying, “I came with very few expectations, so as I would not be disappointed”.

He said, “Netanyahu met with 22 heads of authority, who clarified to him that 70,000 ‘citizens’ were evacuated by government order and are scattered throughout the ‘country’ [entity]. These residents will not return to the north because [Sayyed] Nasrallah and his ‘elements’ [fighters] are still present here along the border fence”.

“Every head of authority told Netanyahu that we support the government and ask it not just to deter Hezbollah and [Sayyed] Nasrallah, but to immediately eliminate them,” Davidovich added.

According to the forum's chairman, “Netanyahu's responses were not direct; he said, ‘If Hamas is not eliminated in Gaza, there will be no calm in the north”.

Davidovich concluded, “We did not get direct answers to any questions. Our ‘citizens’ have been evacuated because their homes are surrounded by tanks and personnel carriers”.
