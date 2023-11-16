0
Thursday 16 November 2023 - 09:30

‘Israeli’ Forces Withdraw from Al-Shifa Hospital Humiliated Having Not Found Any Weapons

Story Code : 1096084
‘Israeli’ Forces Withdraw from Al-Shifa Hospital Humiliated Having Not Found Any Weapons
Abu Salmiya confirmed, yet again, that the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces "did not find any military gear or weapons in the hospital," emphasizing that the Hospital's management does not allow weapons on its premises.

He pointed to the futility of the ongoing communications with international organizations, which were unable to deter the occupation from committing yet another war crime in the Gaza Strip.

Abu Salmiya further revealed that the occupation detained two medical engineers and interrogated several medical staffers in the complex.

In detail, the two detained engineers are the only available experts at the hospital who are tasked with the management of the complex's electrical generators and oxygen supply systems, according to Munir al-Bursh, the Director General for the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Al-Bursh revealed that the occupation sabotaged and destroyed crucial systems and assets in the complex, having failed to find their alleged spoils.

Meanwhile, Hamas held US President Joe Biden responsible for the raid. In response, Kirby told reporters, "We did not give an OK to their ["Israel's"] military operations around the hospital."

Further exposing ‘Israeli’ lies, Hamas confirmed that the ‘Israeli’ occupation’s claim that there are weapons in Al-Shifa Hospital is merely part "of the blatant lies and cheap propaganda, through which it tries to justify its crime with the aim of destroying the health sector in Gaza."

Hamas stressed that this propaganda is the same as that the ‘Israeli’ forces used to justify their storming of al-Rantisi Children's Hospital, "where the occupation plants weapons in the place and puts up an unsubstantiated charade that no one falls for anymore."

The resistance movement reminded everyone of the call it repeatedly made to the United Nations and international organizations to form an international committee to "look into the conditions of hospitals and thus, expose the lies of the occupation’s narrative and its false claims."

Hamas also highlighted "the extent of lies and deception promoted by the occupation to cover up its crimes against children, women, and defenseless civilians."

Earlier, a journalist trapped in Al-Shifa told AFP that the ‘Israeli’ military may have withdrawn from the hospital after numerous have been martyred and wounded.

Moreover, Gaza's governmental Media Office lambasted the occupation for its "systematic raids on hospitals."

The media office stressed that the occupation's military "committed a historical crime," as hundreds of occupation soldiers and numerous armored vehicles invaded the hospital.

Occupation soldiers physically assaulted numerous patients, injured individuals, displaced people, and medical staff in Al-Shifa. They also forced several individuals to strip down naked as they subjected them to verbal abuse.

They also forced medical teams to leave their workplaces in medical buildings, interrogating them under the threat of murder.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Interference Complicating Situation in Syria: Iranian FM
US Interference Complicating Situation in Syria: Iranian FM
Russia, Venezuela FMs to Discuss Counteraction to Western Sanctions
Russia, Venezuela FMs to Discuss Counteraction to Western Sanctions
16 November 2023
Gaza Mosque Massacre: ‘Israel’ Kills at Least 50 Worshippers, Injures Dozens
Gaza Mosque Massacre: ‘Israel’ Kills at Least 50 Worshippers, Injures Dozens
16 November 2023
“Israeli” Newspaper Exposes Netanyahu’s Confusion Regarding Hezbollah Fighters
“Israeli” Newspaper Exposes Netanyahu’s Confusion Regarding Hezbollah Fighters
16 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Ayatollah Tabatabai Scientific, Personal Features
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Ayatollah Tabatabai Scientific, Personal Features
15 November 2023
China
China's Xi Arrives in San Francisco for Talks with Biden
15 November 2023
‘Israel’ Raids Gaza’s Largest Hospital
‘Israel’ Raids Gaza’s Largest Hospital
15 November 2023
Yemeni Missiles Push ’Israel’ To Camouflage Red Sea Vessels: Ansarullah Leader
Yemeni Missiles Push ’Israel’ To Camouflage Red Sea Vessels: Ansarullah Leader
15 November 2023
Netanyahu: America Is Next If “Israel” Loses War
Netanyahu: America Is Next If “Israel” Loses War
14 November 2023
“Israel’s” War Debt is Soaring
“Israel’s” War Debt is Soaring
14 November 2023
Iran Sounds Alarm on Israeli Nuke Threat
Iran Sounds Alarm on Israeli Nuke Threat
14 November 2023
Gaza War Has Spread to Lebanon, Might Expand: IRGC General
Gaza War Has Spread to Lebanon, Might Expand: IRGC General
13 November 2023
Biden Loses Ground with Young Voters, Prompting Dem Concerns
Biden Loses Ground with Young Voters, Prompting Dem Concerns
13 November 2023