Gaza Mosque Massacre: ‘Israel’ Kills at Least 50 Worshippers, Injures Dozens

Islam Times - At least 50 people were martyred and dozens of others injured as the ‘Israeli’ occupation warplanes targeted a mosque in Sabra Neighborhood in the center of the Gaza Strip amid the regime's genocidal war.

The attack was carried out during prayers, when the mosque was full of worshippers.Another ‘Israeli’ strike on telecommunications towers in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip left at least one child martyred.The Zionist occupation regime has encouraged Palestinians to move from northern Gaza to the south for their safety, but ‘Israel’ in fact bombs everywhere and nowhere is safe now.So far, at least 11,500 Palestinians, including 4,710 children and 3,160 women, have been martyred, and around 32,000 others wounded since October 7, when the regime started bombing the blockaded coastal territory.Also on Wednesday, head of the Orthopedic Department at al-Shifa, Gaza's biggest hospital, which was raided by the ‘Israeli’ forces on Wednesday, said ‘Israeli’ bulldozers and tanks invaded the facility, and demolished parts of the premises.Earlier, Ahmed al-Makhalati, head of the Burns Unit at al-Shifa, also announced that bulldozers had made their way into the hospital through its southern entrance, saying they had started excavating parts of the facility and destroying vehicles.According to the Gaza-based Palestinian Administration's Information Office, the occupation forces opened fire at anyone, who could try to leave the hospital, saying the facility had turned into a "real graveyard."Speaking to Qatar's Al Jazeera television network, Khaled Abu Samra, one of the hospital's doctors, said the facility's water reservoir had been depleted. The physician also refuted claims that the ‘Israeli’ army had provided medical aid to the facility."Moving between the buildings of al-Shifa Complex is very dangerous and may lead to loss of life of whoever tries to do so," he said.The ‘Israeli’ regime has alleged that the hospital houses a "command center" belonging to Hamas, a charge strongly denied by the Palestinian resistance group.Hamas has called on the United Nations to form an investigative team in order to debunk ‘Tel Aviv's’ allegations concerning the hospital.