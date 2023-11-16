US Interference Complicating Situation in Syria: Iranian FM

Islam Times - Slamming the US government for complicating the situation in Syria with its interference, the foreign minister of Iran said tens of terrorist groups continue to pose threats to Syria’s security.

ranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and the UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen discussed the latest political developments in Syria at a meeting in Geneva on Wednesday.They also explored ways to help resolve problems in the Arab country.Reaffirming Iran’s determination to continue giving assistance to the mission of the UN secretary general's special envoy to help solve the problems in Syria, Amirabdollahian stressed the need to support the Syrian government to keep fighting terrorism.He said the situation in Syria has become complicated due to the interference of the US, as dozens of terrorist groups continue to threaten Syria’s security under the influence of the interventions.Amirabdollahian described the US’ economic sanctions on Syria as an action against the Syrian people and called for efforts by the UN chief’s special envoy and also the UN deputy chief for humanitarian relief to help lift those sanctions.For his part, Pederson outlined his efforts and plans to help resolve the crisis in Syria. The Norwegian diplomat also explained his views regarding the continuation of the political process in the Arab country and the constitutional committee.Pederson said he would try to reduce tensions in Syria.He expressed hope that the current developments in Palestine would not have a negative impact on the situation in Syria.