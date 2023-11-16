0
Thursday 16 November 2023 - 09:51

US Interference Complicating Situation in Syria: Iranian FM

Story Code : 1096089
US Interference Complicating Situation in Syria: Iranian FM
ranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and the UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen discussed the latest political developments in Syria at a meeting in Geneva on Wednesday.

They also explored ways to help resolve problems in the Arab country.

Reaffirming Iran’s determination to continue giving assistance to the mission of the UN secretary general's special envoy to help solve the problems in Syria, Amirabdollahian stressed the need to support the Syrian government to keep fighting terrorism.

He said the situation in Syria has become complicated due to the interference of the US, as dozens of terrorist groups continue to threaten Syria’s security under the influence of the interventions.

Amirabdollahian described the US’ economic sanctions on Syria as an action against the Syrian people and called for efforts by the UN chief’s special envoy and also the UN deputy chief for humanitarian relief to help lift those sanctions.

For his part, Pederson outlined his efforts and plans to help resolve the crisis in Syria. The Norwegian diplomat also explained his views regarding the continuation of the political process in the Arab country and the constitutional committee.

Pederson said he would try to reduce tensions in Syria.

He expressed hope that the current developments in Palestine would not have a negative impact on the situation in Syria.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Interference Complicating Situation in Syria: Iranian FM
US Interference Complicating Situation in Syria: Iranian FM
Russia, Venezuela FMs to Discuss Counteraction to Western Sanctions
Russia, Venezuela FMs to Discuss Counteraction to Western Sanctions
16 November 2023
Gaza Mosque Massacre: ‘Israel’ Kills at Least 50 Worshippers, Injures Dozens
Gaza Mosque Massacre: ‘Israel’ Kills at Least 50 Worshippers, Injures Dozens
16 November 2023
“Israeli” Newspaper Exposes Netanyahu’s Confusion Regarding Hezbollah Fighters
“Israeli” Newspaper Exposes Netanyahu’s Confusion Regarding Hezbollah Fighters
16 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Ayatollah Tabatabai Scientific, Personal Features
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Ayatollah Tabatabai Scientific, Personal Features
15 November 2023
China
China's Xi Arrives in San Francisco for Talks with Biden
15 November 2023
‘Israel’ Raids Gaza’s Largest Hospital
‘Israel’ Raids Gaza’s Largest Hospital
15 November 2023
Yemeni Missiles Push ’Israel’ To Camouflage Red Sea Vessels: Ansarullah Leader
Yemeni Missiles Push ’Israel’ To Camouflage Red Sea Vessels: Ansarullah Leader
15 November 2023
Netanyahu: America Is Next If “Israel” Loses War
Netanyahu: America Is Next If “Israel” Loses War
14 November 2023
“Israel’s” War Debt is Soaring
“Israel’s” War Debt is Soaring
14 November 2023
Iran Sounds Alarm on Israeli Nuke Threat
Iran Sounds Alarm on Israeli Nuke Threat
14 November 2023
Gaza War Has Spread to Lebanon, Might Expand: IRGC General
Gaza War Has Spread to Lebanon, Might Expand: IRGC General
13 November 2023
Biden Loses Ground with Young Voters, Prompting Dem Concerns
Biden Loses Ground with Young Voters, Prompting Dem Concerns
13 November 2023