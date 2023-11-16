0
Thursday 16 November 2023 - 09:55

Russia, Venezuela FMs to Discuss Counteraction to Western Sanctions

Russia, Venezuela FMs to Discuss Counteraction to Western Sanctions
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced ahead of the coming talks that the two top diplomats planned to outline steps to expand comprehensive bilateral cooperation, discuss building a cooperation model that would be resistant to sanctions as well as issues on the UN agenda, TASS reported.

The latest escalation in Palestine has been one of the most sensitive topics at the United Nations of late.

Venezuela has already condemned Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip, while its regional neighbor, Bolivia, went ahead and severed relations with the Israeli regime. At the same time, a number of Latin American countries have recalled their ambassadors from Tel Aviv.

Venezuela’s top diplomat will perhaps disclose the approaches of regional players to the Middle East crisis to Lavrov and hear Moscow’s assessments of the situation in detail.
