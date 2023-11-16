Israel Procrastinating Captive Swap with Hamas: Amirabdollahian

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian lashed out at the Zionist regime for delaying the exchange of prisoners with Hamas, which he said has proved its goodwill in this regard, noting that Israel is seeking to play the victim and buy time.

In a meeting in Geneva on Wednesday, Amirabdollahian and President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric Egger talked about the current tragic situation in Gaza.The Iranian foreign minister thanked the ICRC and its president for their stance and efforts regarding the human tragedy in Gaza and described the situation in the strip as difficult and complicated.He also outlined the diplomatic efforts of Iran regarding humanitarian issues in Gaza, stressing that Tehran opposes the spillover of the crisis into other parts of the region. Amirabdollahian further described the role of the ICRC regarding the humanitarian issues in Gaza as very important.The Iranian foreign minister said that the Zionist regime has not allowed progress in humanitarian issues and has foiled Hamas's positive efforts regarding the captives.He said Hamas has shown its goodwill about civilian prisoners and is ready to exchange them, but the Israeli regime is playing with time as its foreign minister is playing the victim by bringing the families of some of the captives to Geneva.Amirabdollahian noted that the US government has fueled the flames of the Gaza war with its presence in the region and full support for the Zionist regime.He further outlined Iran’s views about the ways to end the current crisis in Palestine and the Gaza Strip, underlining that the date of the Palestinian conflict did not start on October 7.He said Hamas and other resistance groups are liberation movements fighting against the occupation.Amirabdollahian went on to say that the Zionist regime is overreacting to the legitimate action of the anti-occupation resistance as it has killed more than 11,000 oppressed Palestinian citizens in Gaza, which is a gross violation of the principle of proportionality and discrimination between combatants and civilians.The ICRC is part of the solution during conflicts, he noted, adding that the Red Cross, thanks to its possibilities, can play an effective role regarding the issue of prisoners, getting aid to Gaza and other humanitarian issues in the territory.The Iranian foreign minister also appreciated the ICRC’s good cooperation with Iran.For her part, Egger said the meeting took place at a good time, because the two sides are concerned about the situation in Gaza.Referring to the ICRC’s mission, she thanked Iran for trusting the committee and helping fulfill its missions.She pointed to the ICRC’s presence in Palestine, describing the mission in Gaza as sensitive and tough under the current circumstances.Egger added that the Red Cross tries to fulfill its humanitarian missions while maintaining neutrality.The ICRC president described the situation in Gaza as complex and requested help from Iran and other countries so the committee will successfully carry out its humanitarian tasks.“While understanding the sensitivity of the situation, we will make our maximum efforts to alleviate human suffering in Gaza,” she concluded.