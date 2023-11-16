0
Thursday 16 November 2023 - 10:21

UN Chief ‘Deeply Concerned’ by Widening Myanmar Conflict

Story Code : 1096100
UN Chief ‘Deeply Concerned’ by Widening Myanmar Conflict
Guterres is “deeply concerned by the expansion of conflict” across a vast swathe of the country that the UN says has displaced more than 200,000 people, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, AFP reported.

Fighting has raged since October 27 after the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Arakan Army (AA) launched attacks on the military near the northern border with China.

This week, the AA launched fresh attacks on the military in western Rakhine state, while anti-junta fighters in Kayah state on the Thai border were battling the military near state capital Loikaw.

At least 75 civilians including children have been killed and 94 people wounded in the fighting, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, citing initial reports from the field.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Interference Complicating Situation in Syria: Iranian FM
US Interference Complicating Situation in Syria: Iranian FM
Russia, Venezuela FMs to Discuss Counteraction to Western Sanctions
Russia, Venezuela FMs to Discuss Counteraction to Western Sanctions
16 November 2023
Gaza Mosque Massacre: ‘Israel’ Kills at Least 50 Worshippers, Injures Dozens
Gaza Mosque Massacre: ‘Israel’ Kills at Least 50 Worshippers, Injures Dozens
16 November 2023
“Israeli” Newspaper Exposes Netanyahu’s Confusion Regarding Hezbollah Fighters
“Israeli” Newspaper Exposes Netanyahu’s Confusion Regarding Hezbollah Fighters
16 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Ayatollah Tabatabai Scientific, Personal Features
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Ayatollah Tabatabai Scientific, Personal Features
15 November 2023
China
China's Xi Arrives in San Francisco for Talks with Biden
15 November 2023
‘Israel’ Raids Gaza’s Largest Hospital
‘Israel’ Raids Gaza’s Largest Hospital
15 November 2023
Yemeni Missiles Push ’Israel’ To Camouflage Red Sea Vessels: Ansarullah Leader
Yemeni Missiles Push ’Israel’ To Camouflage Red Sea Vessels: Ansarullah Leader
15 November 2023
Netanyahu: America Is Next If “Israel” Loses War
Netanyahu: America Is Next If “Israel” Loses War
14 November 2023
“Israel’s” War Debt is Soaring
“Israel’s” War Debt is Soaring
14 November 2023
Iran Sounds Alarm on Israeli Nuke Threat
Iran Sounds Alarm on Israeli Nuke Threat
14 November 2023
Gaza War Has Spread to Lebanon, Might Expand: IRGC General
Gaza War Has Spread to Lebanon, Might Expand: IRGC General
13 November 2023
Biden Loses Ground with Young Voters, Prompting Dem Concerns
Biden Loses Ground with Young Voters, Prompting Dem Concerns
13 November 2023