0
Thursday 16 November 2023 - 10:25

Xi, Biden Agree to Restart High-Level Military-to-Military Talks: State Media

Story Code : 1096101
Xi, Biden Agree to Restart High-Level Military-to-Military Talks: State Media
“The US side should... Stop arming Taiwan, and support China’s peaceful reunification,” Xi told Biden, according to a readout from China’s foreign ministry, AFP reported.

“China will realize reunification, and this is unstoppable,” the Chinese leader said of the future of the self-ruled island, which Beijing has pledged to re-take one day.

But the two leaders “agreed Wednesday to resume on the basis of equality and respect high-level military-to-military communication,” Beijing state media said.

They also agreed at the California summit to set up joint government talks on the use of artificial intelligence, as well as a working group on counternarcotics cooperation, Xinhua news agency said.

The two further committed to work toward stepping up scheduled passenger flights between their countries early next year.

Xi told Biden that China did not seek to “surpass or unseat the United States,” and stressed that “the United States should not scheme to suppress and contain China.”

“China will not follow the old path of colonization and plunder, nor will it follow the wrong path of hegemony when a country becomes strong,” Xi said, according to Xinhua.

And Xi also warned Washington that Beijing was dissatisfied with sanctions and other measures against its firms.

“US actions against China regarding export control, investment screening and unilateral sanctions seriously hurt China’s legitimate interests,” Xi said.

“Suppressing China’s science and technology is curbing China’s high-quality development and depriving the Chinese people of their right to development.”
Comment


Featured Stories
US Interference Complicating Situation in Syria: Iranian FM
US Interference Complicating Situation in Syria: Iranian FM
Russia, Venezuela FMs to Discuss Counteraction to Western Sanctions
Russia, Venezuela FMs to Discuss Counteraction to Western Sanctions
16 November 2023
Gaza Mosque Massacre: ‘Israel’ Kills at Least 50 Worshippers, Injures Dozens
Gaza Mosque Massacre: ‘Israel’ Kills at Least 50 Worshippers, Injures Dozens
16 November 2023
“Israeli” Newspaper Exposes Netanyahu’s Confusion Regarding Hezbollah Fighters
“Israeli” Newspaper Exposes Netanyahu’s Confusion Regarding Hezbollah Fighters
16 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Ayatollah Tabatabai Scientific, Personal Features
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Ayatollah Tabatabai Scientific, Personal Features
15 November 2023
China
China's Xi Arrives in San Francisco for Talks with Biden
15 November 2023
‘Israel’ Raids Gaza’s Largest Hospital
‘Israel’ Raids Gaza’s Largest Hospital
15 November 2023
Yemeni Missiles Push ’Israel’ To Camouflage Red Sea Vessels: Ansarullah Leader
Yemeni Missiles Push ’Israel’ To Camouflage Red Sea Vessels: Ansarullah Leader
15 November 2023
Netanyahu: America Is Next If “Israel” Loses War
Netanyahu: America Is Next If “Israel” Loses War
14 November 2023
“Israel’s” War Debt is Soaring
“Israel’s” War Debt is Soaring
14 November 2023
Iran Sounds Alarm on Israeli Nuke Threat
Iran Sounds Alarm on Israeli Nuke Threat
14 November 2023
Gaza War Has Spread to Lebanon, Might Expand: IRGC General
Gaza War Has Spread to Lebanon, Might Expand: IRGC General
13 November 2023
Biden Loses Ground with Young Voters, Prompting Dem Concerns
Biden Loses Ground with Young Voters, Prompting Dem Concerns
13 November 2023