Thursday 16 November 2023 - 21:07

Imam Khamenei Calls for High Turnout in Upcoming Parliament Elections

Story Code : 1096220
In an address to the meeting, Imam Khamenei expressed his gratitude for the hard work and efforts of the Guardian Council members, and highlighted some points regarding the legal duties of the constitutional vetting body's members.

Imam Khamenei also stressed to the council's jurists that everyone has a duty to lay the ground for a massive turnout of the people to the upcoming elections in Esfand of this Iranian year of 1402 starting in March 2024].

The Iranian legislative or parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held on March 1st, 2024.
