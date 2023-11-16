Seven ‘Israelis’ Wounded in Latest Palestinian Op in Occupied Al-Quds

Islam Times - In yet another heroic resistance operation by the Palestinian youths in the occupied West Bank, as many as seven Zionist soldiers and settlers were affected on Thursday.

Six Zionists were wounded in the shooting that took place in the occupied holy city of al-Quds checkpoint in the West Bank. One of them is in critical condition, two are moderately wounded and one is lightly wounded, Haaretz reported.The Palestinian resistance fighters were martyred on the scene.The road that links Al-Quds with settlements in the southern West Bank was shut down, the Times of ‘Israel’ reported.Four Zionist people wounded at the scene were taken to hospital.In addition, three others at the scene were treated for symptoms of traumatic stress, according to ‘Israeli’ sources.