Thursday 16 November 2023 - 21:15

Beijing, Moscow on Same Page about How to Resolve Ukraine Conflict: Envoy

Beijing, Moscow on Same Page about How to Resolve Ukraine Conflict: Envoy
"Our countries cooperate closely at the United Nations and its Security Council as well the Group of Twenty, by resolutely defending the principles of international law and multipolarity, supporting each other on issues concerning their national interests" amid the tectonic changes underway globally and the new, more just multipolar world order emerging, the Russian diplomat told a research conference in Shanghai hosted by the Valdai Discussion Club and East China Normal University, TASS reported.

"As part of such associations as the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) and BRICS, Russia and China act as the driving forces, actively promoting various initiatives," Morgulov added.

With this in mind, Russia and China hold similar or very close positions on all international issues. "The ideas being proposed by China to resolve (the Ukraine crisis) are well thought out and, in general, align with our vision. Most of them can be put into practice but this cannot happen until Kiev and its Western patrons demonstrate a genuine desire to find a political and diplomatic solution," the ambassador concluded.

The conference, titled "Crisis and Global Transformation: China and Russia facing the challenges of a changing world order," brought the two countries’ leading experts together. The Valdai Discussion Club and East China Normal University have hosted such forums regularly since 2010. The current event is the first being held in person in the past four years following strict anti-coronavirus rules.
