Thursday 16 November 2023 - 21:17

German Train Drivers' Strike Causes Disruption

German Train Drivers
The drivers began the 20-hour walkout late Wednesday due to last until Thursday at 6pm local time, the latest industrial action to hit Europe’s top economy, AFP reported.

Only 20 percent of long-distance trains were running while local trains were “unable to operate at all” in some regions, said Mr. Achim Stauss, spokesman for rail operator Deutsche Bahn.

At a Berlin station, passenger Christine van der Koelen criticized the drivers for their “excessive” demands.

 “At the end of the day, the parties have to negotiate...(But)..I find it problematic that we, the passengers, have to put up with this,” she added.

The strike was called by the GDL union after a first round of pay talks with rail chiefs broke down.

The union is seeking a €555 (S$812) a month salary increase, a tax-free, €3,000 bonus to cope with inflation, and a reduction in working hours from 38 to 35 a week.

This agreement would run for 12 months, with more negotiations to follow after that.

Deutsche Bahn has offered an 11 percent pay increase as well an inflation bonus of up to €2,850, but has rejected reduced working hours as excessive.

The union represents about 10,000 staff in its talks with Deutsche Bahn, according to the operator.

Earlier this year, a series of strikes by a larger transport union, EVG, on the rail network caused widespread disruption.
