Islam Times - Hamas has categorically rejected the accuracy of a Reuters report regarding the meeting between Ismail Haniyeh, the head of its political bureau, and Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

In a statement, Hamas expressed regret over the "publication of unfounded news" and urged Reuters to conduct a thorough investigation into the accuracy of its report.Reuters had claimed that during the meeting in Tehran in early November, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei sent a clear message to Haniyeh, indicating that Hamas did not inform Iran about Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, launched on October 7th. The report further suggested that the Islamic Republic would not enter the war on behalf of Hamas.Hamas categorically refuted these claims, calling them false and urging for responsible journalism in reporting on sensitive geopolitical matters.