Thursday 16 November 2023 - 21:23

CNN: No Evidence of Tunnels in Gazan Hospital

Referring to the Israeli troops' storming into the Palestinian Al-Shifa Hospital, CNN said Israel claims soldiers found Hamas "military equipment" at the hospital, but no evidence yet of a tunnel network.

"There is certainly no indication yet that troops have uncovered a multi-level tunnel structure with underground chambers — of the kind illustrated in an animation presented by the army spokesman at a briefing almost three weeks ago," CNN published.

A large number of the Israeli troops entered the Al-Shifa Hospital, on early Wednesday, under the pretext that there are Hamas tunnels under the medical complex, but after several hours of inspection and search, they left the hospital and were stationed around it. 

Also, the Israeli fighters bombarded different parts of Gaza, including the Gazan municipal building and the surroundings of Indonesia Hospital, today, Thursday.

The extensive air raids on the Gazan people mingled with a blockade on them came after the Palestinian resistance forces carried out the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on the Israeli regime's forces on October 7 in response to the regime's daily crimes against the Palestinian people during 75 years of occupation of Palestine.

The latest figures show that the number of people martyred reached over 11,500, over 4,000 of them Children. 
