Why Al-Shifa Hospital?

Islam Times - In Arabic, it’s “House of Healing”. In English, it’s “Dar Al-Shifa”, known as Al-Shifa Hospital. Located in the neighborhood of northern Rimal in Gaza City, Al-Shifa Hospital has become in recent days the center of global attention.

Gaza’s largest medical facility has been the venue of fresh Israeli massacres, with Israeli ground troops on Tuesday staging brutal raid and tanks lying siege to the facility.Why the hospital has been attacked by Israeli ground troops, and what role does the medical complex play in terms of Gaza’s health systems? What is the relation between Hamas and Al-Shifa and what about the alleged presence of tunnels beneath the hospital?Al-Manar hosted Osama Hamadan, a senior Hamas official in Lebanon, on Tuesday. Hamadan emphasized that the Israeli occupation has failed to secure significant military achievements on the ground, noting that there have been concerted efforts to create a false image of victory in the eyes of the Israeli public.“Al-Shifa is a large medical complex that houses several buildings which were built even before Hamas took power in Gaza in 2007,” Hamdan told Al-Manar, affirming: “Claims on tunnels that are under Al-Shifa Hospital are exposed lies.”Dozens of journalists constantly appear in live messages from Al-Shifa Hospital as they have been covering the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the senior official added.He noted that in addition to the Palestinian doctors, dozens of foreign medics and health workers served at the medical complex, and they have been on direct contact with International Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders.“Both local and foreign health workers firmly deny any military presence in and around Al-Shifa Hospital.”Hamdan described Al-Shifa Hospital as a vital component of Gaza’s health system “which the Israeli enemy wants to deal a blow to.”He noted, “The enemy is striving to create a false narrative of victory, understanding that striking evacuated resistance sites and government facilities lacks true significance.”“The Israeli objective is to fabricate a narrative, claiming success in reaching Hamas headquarters in the final moments.”Hamdan shared details of an Israeli strike on the hospital, mentioning the use of a US-made missile that doesn’t explode but rather launches a number of blades capable of shredding a tank.“A horrific massacre ensued by then, with individuals in the courtyard subjected to beheadings and dismemberment.”Hamadan said that due to seige and heavy bombardment, bodies of 179 people who were martyred at the hospital were burried in a mass grave at one of the facility’s courtyard.“These people are not just numbers, they matter, and the enemy will get our answer at the battlefield.”“The doctors at Al-Shifa have penned tales of heroism as they refused to evacuate the hospital despite siege and threats of air strikes,” he added.