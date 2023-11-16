Tehran: West in No Position to Preach Iran on Human Rights

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana'ani on Thursday deplored the Western governments’ fake advocacy for human rights, and further said that they are not entitled to lecture Tehran on this issue.

On Wednesday, the Third Committee of the United Nations General Assembly approved the Canada-drafted resolution that condemned what it called repression of women and girls in Iran.In response, Tehran rejected the politically motivated action, and lashed out at Washington and its allies for keeping mum on the Israeli onslaught against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip which has so far killed at least 11,500.“How is it that the US and some Western countries do not see the massacre of children and women by the occupying Israeli regime in Gaza and instead issue a resolution against Iran by repeating baseless claims founded on false information and dishonest generalizations?” Kana’ani asked.Referring to the all-out assistance provided by the US, Canada, and some other Western states for Israel to commit barbaric atrocities, war crimes, and genocide against the innocent Palestinian people, The spokesperson said, “These countries are not in a position to advise the Iranian government and people on human rights given their long history of systematic rights violation.”He added the anti-Iran document “lacks legitimacy and validity” with “one-sided and unrealistic” provisions.The Iranian diplomat also condemned the countries that pushed for the UN resolution for “abusing the sublime concepts and values of human rights to promote their own short-sighted political objectives”.The passing of the anti-Iran resolution amid indifference to Israeli crimes in Gaza brought dishonor on the Western countries and laid bare their “blatant hypocrisy and sheer lies” about human rights, Kana’ani continued.The Islamic establishment in Iran is based on a religious democracy and has always been serious and ready to promote human rights under its international obligations, he emphasized.Protests erupted in several cities across Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini who fainted at a police station in mid-September 2022 and days later was pronounced dead at a hospital. The demonstrations soon turned violent.Iranian officials blame Western countries for orchestrating the riots to destabilize the country.The unrest has claimed the lives of dozens of people and security forces, while also allowing acts of terror and sabotage across the country. Iran's Interior Ministry has confirmed the enemy waged a hybrid war against the country to weaken national solidarity and hinder the country's progress, stressing that some 200 people lost their lives in the riots sparked by separatist and terrorist groups.The US, the UK and the European Union (EU) have imposed a slew of sanctions against Iranian individuals and legal entities since the September death in police custody of an Iranian woman. Iran has returned the adversarial measures and meddlesome statements with sanctions against European, American and British officials and institutions.Iran blasts the blatant violations of human rights in the US and Europe, stressing for the US, human rights is merely a tool for exerting political pressure on independent states to advance their foreign policy objectives. Officials in Tehran call on the international community to hold the US accountable for its crimes. They mocked the US claim over supporting Iranian women and girls amid harsh sanctions which have disrupted the ordinary lives of the people.Tehran has also denounced the disturbing human rights situation in the European countries, and noted the West does not have the authority to be the flag-bearer in this field.Iranian officials have numerously urged the international organizations to condemn police brutality against women in the United States and European states, instead of expressing concern over human rights in other countries.