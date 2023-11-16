0
Thursday 16 November 2023 - 21:38

Hamas: Israel Delaying Possible Deal for Swap of 50 Hostages, Humanitarian Truce

Story Code : 1096238
Hamas: Israel Delaying Possible Deal for Swap of 50 Hostages, Humanitarian Truce
"The occupation (forces) still refuses and delays in getting released 50 women and children … and declaring a real humanitarian truce, in exchange for the release of a number of our women and children in the occupation prisons," Izzat al-Risheq, a member of the political bureau of Hamas, said on Telegram, Anadolu news agency reported.

According to the statement, the deal also includes “the entry of relief and humanitarian aid to all areas in the Gaza Strip, with the necessity of providing the appropriate security environment that allows for the follow-up to its completion”.

“The Zionist occupation (forces) is not serious on reaching an agreement but is procrastinating to gain more time to continue its aggression and genocidal war against innocent civilians,” Al-Risheq said.

According to Palestinian official figures, more than 7,000 Palestinians are held in detention facilities throughout Israel, while Tel Aviv said around 239 Israelis are held captives by Hamas in Gaza.
