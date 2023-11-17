0
Friday 17 November 2023 - 10:58

Norway Parl’t Adopts Resolution to recognize Palestinian State

Story Code : 1096296
Norway Parl’t Adopts Resolution to recognize Palestinian State
The proposal was made on Thursday by the ruling coalition to counter a resolution by smaller parties calling for an immediate recognition of a Palestinian state.

The motion passed with an overwhelming majority in parliament.

The document said the assembly “asks the government to be ready to recognize Palestine as an independent state when recognition could have a positive impact on the peace process, without making a final peace accord a condition.”

Iceland, Sweden, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Romania are among the countries to have already given legal recognition to a Palestinian state.

In Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who got voted back into power on Thursday, told parliament he would “work” towards recognition of Palestine by his country and by Europe.

Since October 7, thousands of people have taken to the streets across Europe in a public display of solidarity with Palestinians amid the “Israeli” entity’s ferocious airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Western camp, not least the United States, Britain, Germany, and France, has offered “steadfast support” to the “Israeli” entity, instead.
