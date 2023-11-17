0
Friday 17 November 2023 - 11:03

Iraqi Resistance Hits Precisely the US Ain Al-Assad Base

‎In the Name of Allah the Most Beneficent the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

In response to the crimes committed by the enemy against our people in Gaza, fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted the US occupation base of Ain al-Assad in western Iraq, by two drones which hit their targets directly.

{And victory is not but from Allah. Indeed, Allah is Exalted in Might and Wise.}

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq
