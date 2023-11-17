0
Friday 17 November 2023 - 11:51

Hamas Rejects “Israeli” Allegation About It Running Command Center Under Hospital

Story Code : 1096302
Hamas Rejects “Israeli” Allegation About It Running Command Center Under Hospital
Osama Hamdan, the movement's senior representative in Lebanon, debunked the regime's allegation by presenting damning footage during a presentation in Beirut on Thursday.

The footage showed that the entity had been funneling weapons that it had seized during its ongoing war against Gaza across various places into the al-Shifa Hospital, before claiming that it had found them inside the facility.

Playing the footage, Hamdan showed that the entity’s forces had been taking the weapons into the facility inside cardboard boxes bearing the label of food aid.

The “Israeli” entity launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory's resistance movements waged the surprise Operation al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity in response to its decades-long campaign of bloodshed and devastation against Palestinians.

According to the Gaza-based health ministry, the apartheid entity has killed at least 11,500 Palestinians, including 4,630 children and 3,130 women, and injured more than 32,000 others.

Hospitals have been the focal point of the regime’s deadly raids ever since the onset of the warfare.

On Wednesday, the head of the Orthopedic Department at al-Shifa said “Israeli” bulldozers and tanks had invaded the facility, and demolished parts of the premises.

The Gaza-based Palestinian Administration's Information Office has announced that the occupation forces would open fire at anyone, who could try to leave the hospital, saying the facility had turned into a "real graveyard."

Attacks on hospitals are against international law and the Geneva Conventions that designate medical facilities as civilian infrastructure.

Hamas has called on the United Nations to form an investigative team in order to expose Tel Aviv's allegations concerning the hospital.
