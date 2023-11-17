0
Friday 17 November 2023 - 11:53

“Israel’s” Lapid: Time Has Come, Netanyahu must Go

Story Code : 1096303
“Israel’s” Lapid: Time Has Come, Netanyahu must Go
Lapid, the head of the centrist “Yesh Atid” party, who briefly served as the “Israeli” PM last year, made the call in a series of posts on X [formerly Twitter] on Thursday.

“The time has come – we need to establish a national reconstruction government. Likud will lead it, Netanyahu and the extremists will be replaced, over 90 members of the Knesset will be partners in the coalition for healing and reconnection,” Lapid suggested.

The politician dismissed concerns that it was not the time to replace Netanyahu amid the current aggression on Gaza.

“I hear those saying this is not the time. We waited 40 days, there is no more time. What we need now is a government that will deal with nothing other than security and the economy,” Lapid insisted, underscoring remarks he made during a televised speech on Wednesday.

He further mentioned: “The weak link is the government, and especially the prime minister. The coalition funds continue to flow, the treatment of the evacuees and the injured is a disgraceful failure, no one bothers to close the unnecessary government offices, the advocacy is an unfolding disaster.”
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel” Attacks Damascus Again: Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Aggression
“Israel” Attacks Damascus Again: Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Aggression
“Israel’s” Lapid: Time Has Come, Netanyahu must Go
“Israel’s” Lapid: Time Has Come, Netanyahu must Go
17 November 2023
South Africa’s Ruling Party Backs Cutting Ties with “Israel”
South Africa’s Ruling Party Backs Cutting Ties with “Israel”
17 November 2023
Norway Parl’t Adopts Resolution to recognize Palestinian State
Norway Parl’t Adopts Resolution to recognize Palestinian State
17 November 2023
US Interference Complicating Situation in Syria: Iranian FM
US Interference Complicating Situation in Syria: Iranian FM
16 November 2023
Russia, Venezuela FMs to Discuss Counteraction to Western Sanctions
Russia, Venezuela FMs to Discuss Counteraction to Western Sanctions
16 November 2023
Gaza Mosque Massacre: ‘Israel’ Kills at Least 50 Worshippers, Injures Dozens
Gaza Mosque Massacre: ‘Israel’ Kills at Least 50 Worshippers, Injures Dozens
16 November 2023
“Israeli” Newspaper Exposes Netanyahu’s Confusion Regarding Hezbollah Fighters
“Israeli” Newspaper Exposes Netanyahu’s Confusion Regarding Hezbollah Fighters
16 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Ayatollah Tabatabai Scientific, Personal Features
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Ayatollah Tabatabai Scientific, Personal Features
15 November 2023
China
China's Xi Arrives in San Francisco for Talks with Biden
15 November 2023
‘Israel’ Raids Gaza’s Largest Hospital
‘Israel’ Raids Gaza’s Largest Hospital
15 November 2023
Yemeni Missiles Push ’Israel’ To Camouflage Red Sea Vessels: Ansarullah Leader
Yemeni Missiles Push ’Israel’ To Camouflage Red Sea Vessels: Ansarullah Leader
15 November 2023
Netanyahu: America Is Next If “Israel” Loses War
Netanyahu: America Is Next If “Israel” Loses War
14 November 2023