Islam Times - “Israeli” opposition leader Yair Lapid PM confirmed that the entity’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu and extremists backing him must be ousted from the entity’s government.

Lapid, the head of the centrist “Yesh Atid” party, who briefly served as the “Israeli” PM last year, made the call in a series of posts on X [formerly Twitter] on Thursday.“The time has come – we need to establish a national reconstruction government. Likud will lead it, Netanyahu and the extremists will be replaced, over 90 members of the Knesset will be partners in the coalition for healing and reconnection,” Lapid suggested.The politician dismissed concerns that it was not the time to replace Netanyahu amid the current aggression on Gaza.“I hear those saying this is not the time. We waited 40 days, there is no more time. What we need now is a government that will deal with nothing other than security and the economy,” Lapid insisted, underscoring remarks he made during a televised speech on Wednesday.He further mentioned: “The weak link is the government, and especially the prime minister. The coalition funds continue to flow, the treatment of the evacuees and the injured is a disgraceful failure, no one bothers to close the unnecessary government offices, the advocacy is an unfolding disaster.”