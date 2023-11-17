“Israel” Attacks Damascus Again: Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Aggression
Story Code : 1096304
Syria’s official news agency SANA, citing a military source, reported that “Israeli” warplanes fired several missiles from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights at some targets near Damascus at around 2:25 a.m. local time on Friday, but Syrian air defenses could bring down most of the projectiles.
The source noted that the strike had caused material damage to the targeted site.
“Israel” frequently targets military positions inside Syria.