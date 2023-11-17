“Israel” Attacks Damascus Again: Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Aggression

Islam Times - Syrian air defense units have managed to intercept and bring down most of the missiles launched by “Israeli” military aircraft at targets in the vicinity of the Arab country’s capital city of Damascus.

Syria’s official news agency SANA, citing a military source, reported that “Israeli” warplanes fired several missiles from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights at some targets near Damascus at around 2:25 a.m. local time on Friday, but Syrian air defenses could bring down most of the projectiles.The source noted that the strike had caused material damage to the targeted site.“Israel” frequently targets military positions inside Syria.