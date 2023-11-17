0
Friday 17 November 2023 - 21:09

US Muslim Group Accuses Biden of Sanctioning Israeli Attack on al-Shifa

Story Code : 1096410
"Through its statements and actions, our government gave the Israeli government the green light for this latest crime against humanity," stated CAIR in a released statement.

"This violence must stop. Our government must end its support for Netanyahu’s genocidal government, demand an immediate ceasefire and then pursue a just, lasting peace."

The White House aligned with Israel's claim that Palestinian resistance groups used al-Shifa and other hospitals for military operations and held hostages just before the Israeli army’s raid on the medical center.

These allegations have been refuted by Palestinian groups and medical personnel.
