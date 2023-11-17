US Muslim Group Accuses Biden of Sanctioning Israeli Attack on al-Shifa

Islam Times - The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has strongly criticized Biden, alleging a "blank cheque" provided to Netanyahu in sanctioning the recent actions against al-Shifa.

"Through its statements and actions, our government gave the Israeli government the green light for this latest crime against humanity," stated CAIR in a released statement."This violence must stop. Our government must end its support for Netanyahu’s genocidal government, demand an immediate ceasefire and then pursue a just, lasting peace."The White House aligned with Israel's claim that Palestinian resistance groups used al-Shifa and other hospitals for military operations and held hostages just before the Israeli army’s raid on the medical center.These allegations have been refuted by Palestinian groups and medical personnel.