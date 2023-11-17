Iranian Commander Highlights Axis of Resistance’s Support for Palestinian Fighters in Gaza

Islam Times - The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, has assured the Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip of the solidarity of the “Axis of Resistance”.

"Your brothers in the axis of al-Quds and the resistance are united with you," stated Gen. Qaani on Thursday, emphasizing the staunch commitment by the Axis of Resistance to thwarting the enemy's ambitions in Gaza and Palestine.The 'Axis of Resistance', an alliance comprising anti-Israeli groups in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and elsewhere, has recently targeted Israeli and US interests in a show of solidarity with Gaza.Gen. Qaani praised the Palestinian resistance fighters' operation al-Aqsa Storm on Oct. 7, lauding their divine accomplishment and undermining Israel's perceived dominance in military and intelligence prowess."[You] created a great epic called the al-Aqsa Storm," Brig. Gen. Ismail Qaani said in a message Thursday, commending the fighters, highlighting their collaboration in defying the Israeli regime."Palestine and the region after the al-Aqsa Storm will not be the same as before," he stated."You clearly showed the weakness and fragility of the usurping Zionist regime and you showed in a practical and decisive way that the regime is weaker than a spider's web," he said in another part of his message.