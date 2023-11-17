Hezbollah Announces Destruction of Israeli Tank in Support of ‘War-Hit Gaza’

Islam Times - Lebanon's Hezbollah announced the destruction of an Israeli Merkava tank in support of Palestinians in Gaza amid ongoing Israeli aggression, as reported.

The operation involved a surgical strike missile targeting the Israeli regime's Branit garrison, the movement revealed through Lebanon's al-Mayadeen television network.Additional strikes reportedly hit the Hermon military outpost and an Israeli infantry force gathering near Karantina Hill, along with targeted actions at various sites, as detailed by Hezbollah."The resistance reported that the Jal al-Alam site was targeted with guided missiles, noting that direct hits were achieved there, in addition to targeting a group of Israeli occupation forces in Shtoula, with direct targets achieved," the report added.The Lebanese movement said it had performed the operations in support of "our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their valiant and honorable resistance."Israel's war on Gaza started after the territory's resistance movements waged a surprise attack against the occupying entity, dubbed al-Aqsa Storm operation, in response to its decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.According to the Gaza-based health ministry, Israel has killed at least 11,500 Palestinians, including 4,630 children and 3,130 women, and injured more than 32,000 others.Ever since the onset of the war, the Israeli regime has also conducted sporadic attacks on southern Lebanon, which have sparked a firefight between the regime and Hezbollah.