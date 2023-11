Islam Times - Turkish counter-terror police have detained 17 suspects affiliated with the ISIL terror group during an operation carried out in Istanbul on Friday.

The police conducted raids in nine districts targeting foreigners suspected of having links to ISIL extremists and of providing training consistent with the group's ideology, Ihlas News Agency said.They detained 17 suspects and seized a large amount of documents and digital materials.The news agency said 10 suspects were taken to police headquarters to present their testimony, and seven were delivered to the Istanbul migration office to be deported.