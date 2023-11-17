0
Friday 17 November 2023 - 21:38

German Police Raid 54 Islamic Centers

Story Code : 1096419
German Police Raid 54 Islamic Centers
The German government said its police raided 54 locations across the country on Thursday in an investigation of the IZH, which the police claim is suspected of possibly supporting Hezbollah's activities in Germany, ABC News reported.

The report said that German intelligence believes the IZH exerts significant influence or full control over some other mosques and groups, and that they often espouse a “clearly antisemitic and anti-Israel attitude.”

“It is just as clear that we don't tolerate any Islamist propaganda, antisemitic and anti-Israel agitation here,” German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has said in Berlin.

This is while the IZH said last month that it “condemns every form of violence and extremism and has always advocated peace, tolerance and interreligious dialogue.”
