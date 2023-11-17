0
Friday 17 November 2023 - 22:04

Gaza; PLC Chairman Killed

The Palestinian media reported that Ahmed Bahr, the chairman of the PLC was killed on Friday in Gaza, due to the severity of his injuries caused by the Israeli regime's attack.

Meanwhile, the Israeli fighters bombarded the surroundings of Al-Mamadani Hospital in Gaza, the very hospital the Israeli regime hit on October 17, leaving more than 500 people killed.

Still, the Shehab News Website reported that 120 Palestinians were killed in Gaza on Friday morning.  

The extensive air raids on the Gazan people mingled with a blockade on them came after the Palestinian resistance forces carried out the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the Israeli regime's forces on October 7 in response to the regime's daily crimes against the Palestinian people during 75 years of occupation of Palestine.

The latest figures show that the number of people killed reached over 11,500.

The Israeli fighters hit the vital infrastructures and facilities that deal with the people's lives; the regime's fighters targeted the Al-Salaam wheat mill which was the only active wheat mill in Gaza, which could contribute to a food crisis in Gaza.   
