Friday 17 November 2023 - 22:07

Nearly 3000 Palestinians Arrested since Beginning of Al-Aqsa Flood

Story Code : 1096426
According to Iran Press quoting the Palestinian Sama news agency, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club and the Prisoners' Affairs Board of Palestine announced that the Israeli occupying forces arrested a total of 110 Palestinians in different areas of the West Bank last night and Thursday morning.

These two centers emphasized that 2,760 Palestinians have been arrested by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank since the beginning of the Battle of al-Aqsa.

On Saturday, October 7, 2023, the Palestinian resistance groups launched a surprise operation called "Al-Aqsa Flood" from Gaza (southern Palestine) against the positions of the Quds occupying regime. It has closed all crossings in the Gaza Strip and is bombarding this area, and at the same time, it is arresting young Palestinian protesters in the West Bank.

The security and military support of the West, especially the United States of America, to the Israeli Regime under the pretext of self-defense is practically a green light and a license for this regime to brutally kill Palestinian children and women.
