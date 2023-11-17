0
Friday 17 November 2023 - 22:10

South Korea, Japan Stress to Deepen Ties

Story Code : 1096427
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday in San Francisco, according to Yoon's office.

Yoon and Kishida promised to push for deeper cooperation in a meeting earlier on the same day, Yoon's office said on Friday.

The trilateral meeting comes on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit, three months after the three leaders met at Camp David in August.

South Korean President Yoon presented the assessment in a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco. Yoon said that he is pleased to have the seventh summit with Kishida this year, cementing trust between the two nations and continuing the positive trend of Seoul-Tokyo relations.

Kishida said he hopes to push forward with cooperation in politics, security guarantees, the economy and culture.

The two also discussed North Korea's continued nuclear and missile tests and committed to working together with the United States on responding to the North, Japan's foreign ministry said in a statement.
