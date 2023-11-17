0
Friday 17 November 2023 - 22:24

Poll: Americans' Concern About Personal Safety at Highest Level in 30 Years

Story Code : 1096431
Poll: Americans
The last time this many Americans were concerned about crime was in 1993, during “one of the worst crime waves in US history,” Gallup, who conducted the poll, reported, according to The Hill.

Since then, the number of Americans who are worried about walking alone at night has hovered around 35 percent. Annual results ranged between 29 percent and 39 percent during that time.

“Gallup has measured Americans’ sense of personal safety from crime using this question since 1965, finding a record 48 percent worries in January 1982,” the report said, pointing to the period of high crime and the highly publicized New York City murder rate at the time.

Americans reported feeling the safest in October 2020 during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic while many people were still social distancing, Gallup reported. Still, responses bounced back to pre-pandemic levels by 2021.

The survey found that “relatively high proportions” of Americans believe the country has a serious crime problem and believe it has worsened over the past year.

Fear of crime is higher in lower-income households than in households earning more than $40,000 a year. It’s higher among residents living in cities than in the suburbs or in rural areas, the report found.

As expected, Gallup wrote, fear of walking alone at night is much higher among women than men. More than half, 53 percent, of female respondents said they do not feel safe walking at night within a mile of their home, while 26 percent of men said the same.
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel” Attacks Damascus Again: Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Aggression
“Israel” Attacks Damascus Again: Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Aggression
“Israel’s” Lapid: Time Has Come, Netanyahu must Go
“Israel’s” Lapid: Time Has Come, Netanyahu must Go
17 November 2023
South Africa’s Ruling Party Backs Cutting Ties with “Israel”
South Africa’s Ruling Party Backs Cutting Ties with “Israel”
17 November 2023
Norway Parl’t Adopts Resolution to recognize Palestinian State
Norway Parl’t Adopts Resolution to recognize Palestinian State
17 November 2023
US Interference Complicating Situation in Syria: Iranian FM
US Interference Complicating Situation in Syria: Iranian FM
16 November 2023
Russia, Venezuela FMs to Discuss Counteraction to Western Sanctions
Russia, Venezuela FMs to Discuss Counteraction to Western Sanctions
16 November 2023
Gaza Mosque Massacre: ‘Israel’ Kills at Least 50 Worshippers, Injures Dozens
Gaza Mosque Massacre: ‘Israel’ Kills at Least 50 Worshippers, Injures Dozens
16 November 2023
“Israeli” Newspaper Exposes Netanyahu’s Confusion Regarding Hezbollah Fighters
“Israeli” Newspaper Exposes Netanyahu’s Confusion Regarding Hezbollah Fighters
16 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Ayatollah Tabatabai Scientific, Personal Features
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Ayatollah Tabatabai Scientific, Personal Features
15 November 2023
China
China's Xi Arrives in San Francisco for Talks with Biden
15 November 2023
‘Israel’ Raids Gaza’s Largest Hospital
‘Israel’ Raids Gaza’s Largest Hospital
15 November 2023
Yemeni Missiles Push ’Israel’ To Camouflage Red Sea Vessels: Ansarullah Leader
Yemeni Missiles Push ’Israel’ To Camouflage Red Sea Vessels: Ansarullah Leader
15 November 2023
Netanyahu: America Is Next If “Israel” Loses War
Netanyahu: America Is Next If “Israel” Loses War
14 November 2023