UN: Gazans Facing "Immediate Possibility of Starvation" as Food Production Collapses

Islam Times - People in Gaza are facing an “immediate possibility of starvation” as fuel shortages cripple food production and distribution in the enclave, a United Nations organization that provides food assistance warned.

“Supplies of food and water are practically non-existent in Gaza and only a fraction of what is needed is arriving through the borders,” UN World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director Cindy McCain said in a statement, CNN reported.According to the WFP, only 10% of necessary food supplies has entered Gaza since the start of the war with fuel shortages severely impacting bread production as well as the distribution of essential humanitarian aid with aid trucks unable to reach their destination.“The only hope is opening another, safe passage for humanitarian access to bring life-saving food into Gaza,” said McCain.Bread “is scarce or non-existent” as fuel shortages have triggered a crippling halt in bread production across all of Gaza’s 130 bakeries.Of the 1,129 trucks that have entered Gaza via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, only 447 were carrying food supplies.Only 25 percent of shops contracted by WFP remain open; others are out of essential food items.“The small quantities of food that can be found are being sold at alarmingly inflated prices and are of little use without the ability to cook, forcing some to survive on one meal a day,” the agency reports.The WFP says it has provided emergency food assistance to more than 700,000 displaced people in Gaza. It expects to reach more than one million people in the next weeks.The Head of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini also reiterated these concerns, saying thousands of people taking shelter at UNRWA facilities in Gaza are "dehydrated, exhausted, hungry and shell-shocked"."The children were pleading for a sip of water and a loaf of bread," Lazzarini said of his recent visit to Gaza.Lazzarini reiterated that if the UNRWA isn't able to get fuel soon, it runs the risk of having to suspend its "entire humanitarian operation" in the enclave.