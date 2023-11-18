Gaza Genocide: “Israel” Murdered 12k Palestinians Including 5k children, Since October 7

Islam Times - The “Israeli” entity’s bombardment and ground offensive in Gaza since October 7 has killed over 12,000 people so far, including 5,000 children, according to officials in Gaza.

Gaza’s government media office said on Friday there are also more than 30,000 injuries, 75 percent of which are women and children.There are 3,750 missing persons, including 1,800 children who are still under the rubble, it said as the official death toll in Gaza had not been updated for days due to the collapse of the its health system.The media office said at least 200 doctors, nurses, and paramedics have been killed, as well as at least 22 civil defense team members.Also, at least 51 journalists and media representatives have been killed, the media office said.Meanwhile, there was no sign of any let-up despite international calls for a ceasefire or at least for humanitarian pauses.The “Israeli” entity’s military, which has concentrated its assault on northern Gaza, said its troops and warplanes were keeping up pressure on Friday.Media reports say fierce confrontations continue in northern Gaza, with the “Israeli” military trying to push from the western side of Gaza City towards the neighborhoods of Shujaiya and Zeitoun.The health ministry in Gaza said that 24 patients have died in the past two days at Al-Shifa hospital due to power cuts, as “Israeli” forces keep blockading the medical facility."Twenty-four patients in different departments have died over the last 48 hours as vital medical equipment has stopped functioning because of the power outage," said ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra.The apartheid “Israeli” entity attacked the hospital earlier this week, claiming Hamas has used the hospital and its area as a command center.Hamas denies using hospitals for military purposes. It says some “Israeli” captives have received treatment at medical centers but they have not been held inside them.The “Israeli” entity has bombed much of Gaza to rubble, ordered the depopulation of the entire northern half of the strip and made around two-thirds of Gazans homeless.The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [OCHA], quoting Palestinian data, said Israeli attacks had destroyed or damaged at least 45% of Gaza's housing units.International officials say a humanitarian crisis for the 2.3 million residents of Gaza is entering a new, more dire phase as the “Israeli” war continues.The “Israeli” entity started its war on Gaza on October 7 after resistance groups launched Operation al-Aqsa Flood in response to the regime’s intensified crimes against Palestinians.Since then the Palestinian death toll from “Israeli” strikes has climbed to 11,240, including 4,630 children and 3,130 women. More than 28,000 people have been also injured in the regime’s military onslaught.The entity has also blocked supply of water, food, electricity, and medicines to Gaza, plunging the coastal area into a humanitarian crisis. The regime has been defying global calls for a ceasefire as well.