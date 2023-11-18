0
Saturday 18 November 2023 - 10:12

Palestinians In Gaza, West Bank Strongly Support Hamas, Op Al-Aqsa Food

When asked the leading question “How much do you support the military operation carried out by the Palestinian resistance led by Hamas on October 7?” Palestinian responses showed support for the operation.

Palestinians living in the West Bank overwhelmingly answered that they supported the operation to either an extreme or “somewhat” extent (83.1%.)

As for Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip, a mass of 63.6% said that they supported the operation “extremely” or to a “somewhat” extent. A further 14.4% answered that they did not oppose or support it. Showing a greater rift than that of the West Bank, 20.9% of Palestinians living in Gaza opposed the attack to some degree.

A total of 75% of respondents agreed with the October 7 operation to any extent.
