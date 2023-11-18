0
Saturday 18 November 2023 - 10:15

Knesset Deputy Speaker: Burn Gaza Now

Story Code : 1096543
The comments made on Friday by Nissim Vaturi, deputy speaker of the Knesset, are the latest in a string of incendiary remarks by “Israeli” politicians on the deadly fighting with Hamas.

“All of this preoccupation with whether or not there is internet in Gaza shows that we have learned nothing. We are too humane,” Vaturi, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, wrote on X [formerly Twitter].

“Burn Gaza now, nothing less! Don’t allow fuel in, don’t allow water in until the hostages are returned!”

Earlier this month, Netanyahu suspended the entity’s so-called “Heritage Minister” Amihai Eliyahu from cabinet meetings after he suggested using nuclear weapons against the Palestinian enclave.

The “Israeli” entity started its war on Gaza on October 7 after resistance groups launched Operation al-Aqsa Flood in response to the regime’s intensified crimes against Palestinians.

Since then the Palestinian death toll from “Israeli” strikes has climbed to 11,240, including 4,630 children and 3,130 women. More than 28,000 people have been also injured in the regime’s military onslaught.

The entity has also blocked supply of water, food, electricity, and medicines to Gaza, plunging the coastal area into a humanitarian crisis. The regime has been defying global calls for a ceasefire as well.

Gazan Healthy Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told reporters on Friday that 24 patients at Al-Shifa hospital, the enclave’s largest medical facility, have been murdered by an “Israeli” raid on the compound.
