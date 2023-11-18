The Resistance Always Eyes the Battlefield: Hezbollah Official

Islam Times - Member of Hezbollah’s Central Council Sheikh Nabil Qauok underlined in a speech that the Lebanese resistance group was the first to defend Gaza in the battlefield in a fierce and unending war of attrition along the borders and beyond. “The Resistance is always eyeing the battlefield as it is place that shapes the future that follows the aggression,” the senior Hezbollah official added.

He further underlined that the Resistance in Lebanon, in coordination and integration with the Resistance in Gaza, makes strategic achievements, stressing that through this war, Hezbollah is exhausting the enemy’s military and intelligence capabilities, as well as its entire monitoring and spy system. “Hezbollah also imposed that settlers evacuate the settlements,” Sheikh Qauok added.The Hezbollah official pinned the blame on the US as being responsible for the massacres in Gaza. “The White House is stained with the blood of martyred children in Gaza, and the US refuses ceasefire for humanitarian purposes.”However, we don’t blame the US as much as we blame most of the Arab and Islamic countries that couldn’t open a single border crossing to support and defend the people of Gaza, Sheikh Qauok went on to say.“The US affiliates in the region, be them Takfiris and normalizing countries, are in the position of abandoning Palestine forever. The Palestinian people don’t bet on international resolutions or organizations, but on the will, missiles, and rifles of the Resistance whether in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, or Syria,” Sheikh Qauok concluded.