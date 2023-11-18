0
‘Israeli’ Forces Occupy Al-Shifa Hospital After Forcing Patients, Medical Staff to Evacuate

Adding that the Zionist forces compiled dozens of bodies of martyrs that were laid in the courtyards of the hospital and took them to an unknown destination, the bureau also noted that the occupation have destroyed all walls and gates at the complex, as well as cars, and caused massive destruction in its vicinity.

“The army carried out excavations and inspections and blew up some buildings in the complex,” the bureau explained.

Meanwhile, doctors at Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City reported to media outlets that the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces have told the hospital to evacuate.

About 450 patients were evacuated, while about 120 were left behind because they were immobile, according to Munir al-Barsh, director general of Gaza’s Health Ministry.

According to Al-Mayadeen, the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces have forewarned the administration of Al-Shifa Hospital of the need to evacuate the hospital of employees, patients, and the wounded.

This foreboding coincided with the Zionist forces bulldozing operations in the eastern areas of the hospital.

An AFP journalist at the scene reported that the Zionist military warned the medical staff and patients over loudspeakers to "evacuate the within an hour."

Furthermore, the hospital's director, Muhammad Abu Salmiya told AFP that he was called by the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces and instructed to ensure "the evacuation of patients, the wounded, the displaced and medical staff, and that they should move on foot towards the seafront."

Quoting the head of the orthopedic surgery department, Al-Mayadeen correspondent said that a state of panic and terror had overtaken the hospital, noting that the medical staff refused to evacuate without the patients.

Additionally, an ‘Israeli’ aircraft conducted airstrikes at night in various parts of Gaza, especially in the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital.

This occurred simultaneously as a large number of martyrs was transferred to the hospital.
