Iranians Rally in Solidarity with Palestinians to Condemn ‘Israeli’ Genocide

Masses of Iranian people have held nationwide rallies in solidarity with the Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip who have been under relentless 'Israeli' attacks for weeks now.

Thousands of people, from all walks of life, took to the streets of different cities and provinces on Saturday to express their outrage at the ongoing ‘Israeli’ bloodshed in Gaza.They waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans against the occupying ‘Israeli’ regime and its western backers, the US in particular.The protesters also condemned ‘Israeli’ massacring of innocent civilians and called for the regime to be taken to task for its crimes.The Iranian people have held several rallies since the Zionist regime launched its brutal war on the impoverished Palestinian territory nearly one and a half months ago.On Saturday, 700 Iranian media outlets, including news agencies, newspapers, news bases and publications, condemned the unprecedented killing of people and journalists by the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime."We, Iranian media, condemn with a heart full of sorrow the martyrdom of 50 journalists in Gaza and the intentional targeting of their homes by the Zionist occupation regime, which in many cases has led to the martyrdom of the families of these loved ones, along with the killing of more than 11,000 people of the oppressed people of Gaza, among them thousands of women and children who have been drawn to dust and blood," they said in a statement."The media of the Islamic Republic of Iran honors the memory of the martyrs of the enlightenment path in Gaza in unison with all the free people of the world and considers these crimes as another confirmation of the autocratic nature of this fake regime and the brutality of its supporters," they added.