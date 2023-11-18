0
Saturday 18 November 2023 - 21:07

Dozens Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Strike on Residential Building South Gaza

The attack on Saturday morning marked a dramatic escalation of airstrikes on southern Gaza by the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime.

The director of the Nasser Hospital was quoted as saying that the facility had received 26 dead bodies and 23 people with serious injuries after a strike on a residential building in the city of Hamad.

For the past 42 days, the ‘Israeli’ occupation military has been pounding northern Gaza, telling residents to flee to the south.

The attack on Khan Yunis came just after ‘Israel’ issued warnings to Palestinians in the southern city to relocate west, indicating an attack was imminent.

With the conflict entering its 43rd day, the death toll in Gaza has now surpassed 12,000 Palestinians, with the majority of those martyred being women and children.

At least 186 Palestinians, including 51 children, have been martyred by ‘Israeli’ troops in the occupied West Bank since the Gaza war erupted in early October. An additional eight have been martyred at the hands of extremist Zionist settlers, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry figures.

‘Israel’ has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the coastal enclave, including hospitals, residences, and houses of worship, since Palestinian resistance movements launched their surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories on October 7.
