IRGC Cmdr.: Israeli Prolonged War to Result in its Inevitable Collapse

Islam Times - The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said Saturday that the Israeli regime is moving towards its “inevitable collapse” in a war of attrition with Palestinian Resistance movements.

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks while addressing a rally in the Iranian capital Tehran on Saturday. The nationwide protest was held to show solidarity with Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip who have been under relentless Israeli attacks since October 7."Palestine stands on the path of a war of attrition...Israel will face a definitive defeat," he declared. "Operation Al-Aqsa Storm showed that the US help cannot save Israel from the danger of collapse," he also said, according to Press TV.It is the "biggest humiliation" for the US and Israel who believe they can emerge victorious in the ongoing war on Gaza by killing children and infants, Salami stated.Even the Israeli army cannot prevent heavy operations against the Tel Aviv regime, he added.The IRGC chief emphasized that the ongoing military operation also revealed that the Palestinian resistance fighters can defeat the Israeli regime within only 48 hours.He said the bombardment of people in Gaza and the US efforts to prevent the establishment of a ceasefire in the besieged Strip as well as its political and logistic support for Israel showed moral collapse in the United States.Salami said hatred of the US has spread all over the world and it is more isolated than ever. He said Muslim and non-Muslim nations would inflict a heavy blow to the US economy by boycotting its products.The IRGC chief expressed confidence that Muslim nations would avenge the Israeli regime's atrocities, saying, "Muslims' revenge on oppressors has no expiration date."The top Iranian commander hailed the great capacities of the Palestinian resistance movements, especially Islamic Jihad and Hamas, saying, "Hamas and Islamic Jihad cannot be collapsed. Neither Palestine nor its young fighters can be destroyed."He expressed confidence that Israel's "definite defeat" would trap it in a quagmire, adding that there is no indication of victory of the US and Israel in their ongoing battle against the resistance fighters in Gaza while "everything is ready for Palestine's liberation."