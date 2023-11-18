At least 50’ dead in Israeli strike on Gaza school

Islam Times - The Gaza Ministry of Health says that ‘at least 50’ are dead after the Israeli army bombed al-Fakhoora school early on Saturday morning.

The head of the UN’s Palestine relief agency (UNRWA) said it had received “horrifying” images and footage of scores of people killed and injured in an attack on “another” UNRWA school in the north of Gaza, Al-Jazeera cited AFP as reporting.“These attacks cannot become commonplace, they must stop. A humanitarian ceasefire cannot wait any longer,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a post on X.Tel Aviv waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in retaliation for intensified Israeli crimes against Palestinians.According to the Palestinian authorities, at least 11,500 Palestinians, including over 4,700 children and 3,155 women, have been killed and over 29,200 others injured in the Israeli strikes.