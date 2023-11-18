0
Saturday 18 November 2023 - 21:40

Hezbollah Shoots Down Israeli UAV in Southern Lebanon

Story Code : 1096692
Hezbollah Shoots Down Israeli UAV in Southern Lebanon
Hezbollah said in a statement that it shot down the drone using a surface-to-air missile in northern occupied Palestine, Almayadeen reported.

The unmanned aerial vehicle, identified as an Elbit Hermes 450 multi-purpose drone, crashed in the Asba’ Al-Jalil area after being targeted.

Meanwhile, the Zionist regime’s military in response claimed that its air defenses “successfully intercepted” a surface-to-air missile launched from Lebanese territory at a remotely manned military aircraft.

Hezbollah has targeted Israeli military positions in recent weeks as part of its support for the Palestinian Resistance in the Gaza Strip, where the Zionist Israeli regime's assaults have killed over 12,000 people.

On Friday, the Lebanese resistance movement announced that it successfully staged ten operations in various locations opposite the southern Lebanese border.
Comment


Featured Stories
Jordan FM Doubts ‘Israel’ Can Wipe Out Hamas
Jordan FM Doubts ‘Israel’ Can Wipe Out Hamas
Knesset Deputy Speaker: Burn Gaza Now
Knesset Deputy Speaker: Burn Gaza Now
18 November 2023
Gaza Genocide: “Israel” Murdered 12k Palestinians Including 5k children, Since October 7
Gaza Genocide: “Israel” Murdered 12k Palestinians Including 5k children, Since October 7
18 November 2023
Amir Abdollahian Warns of ’Unavoidable’ Regional Conflict If ‘Israel’ Continues Gaza War
Amir Abdollahian Warns of ’Unavoidable’ Regional Conflict If ‘Israel’ Continues Gaza War
18 November 2023
“Israel” Attacks Damascus Again: Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Aggression
“Israel” Attacks Damascus Again: Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Aggression
17 November 2023
“Israel’s” Lapid: Time Has Come, Netanyahu must Go
“Israel’s” Lapid: Time Has Come, Netanyahu must Go
17 November 2023
South Africa’s Ruling Party Backs Cutting Ties with “Israel”
South Africa’s Ruling Party Backs Cutting Ties with “Israel”
17 November 2023
Norway Parl’t Adopts Resolution to recognize Palestinian State
Norway Parl’t Adopts Resolution to recognize Palestinian State
17 November 2023
US Interference Complicating Situation in Syria: Iranian FM
US Interference Complicating Situation in Syria: Iranian FM
16 November 2023
Russia, Venezuela FMs to Discuss Counteraction to Western Sanctions
Russia, Venezuela FMs to Discuss Counteraction to Western Sanctions
16 November 2023
Gaza Mosque Massacre: ‘Israel’ Kills at Least 50 Worshippers, Injures Dozens
Gaza Mosque Massacre: ‘Israel’ Kills at Least 50 Worshippers, Injures Dozens
16 November 2023
“Israeli” Newspaper Exposes Netanyahu’s Confusion Regarding Hezbollah Fighters
“Israeli” Newspaper Exposes Netanyahu’s Confusion Regarding Hezbollah Fighters
16 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Ayatollah Tabatabai Scientific, Personal Features
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Ayatollah Tabatabai Scientific, Personal Features
15 November 2023