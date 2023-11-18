Hezbollah Shoots Down Israeli UAV in Southern Lebanon

Islam Times - The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah said on Saturday that they have shot down the Zionist regime's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah said in a statement that it shot down the drone using a surface-to-air missile in northern occupied Palestine, Almayadeen reported.The unmanned aerial vehicle, identified as an Elbit Hermes 450 multi-purpose drone, crashed in the Asba’ Al-Jalil area after being targeted.Meanwhile, the Zionist regime’s military in response claimed that its air defenses “successfully intercepted” a surface-to-air missile launched from Lebanese territory at a remotely manned military aircraft.Hezbollah has targeted Israeli military positions in recent weeks as part of its support for the Palestinian Resistance in the Gaza Strip, where the Zionist Israeli regime's assaults have killed over 12,000 people.On Friday, the Lebanese resistance movement announced that it successfully staged ten operations in various locations opposite the southern Lebanese border.