Saturday 18 November 2023 - 21:41

Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia Call for End of Israeli Aggression in Gaza

The three countries said they were issuing their statement to give a better and fair reflection of the discussions on the Gaza situation during a meeting of leaders from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in San Francisco.

On Saturday, October 7, 2023, the Palestinian resistance forces launched a surprise operation called Al-Aqsa Storm against Israeli positions, and the Israeli regime, to retaliate and compensate for its defeat and stop the resistance operations, has closed all the crossings of the Gaza strip and is bombarding this area.

APEC leaders were divided on their response to wars in Ukraine and Gaza as their meeting wrapped up on Friday.

The 21 economies that make up the APEC forum including Russia, China, and the United States did not mention either conflict in their final joint communique.

At least 11,500 Palestinians have since been killed, including more than 7,800 women and children, and more than 29,200 injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities. The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

Also, since October 7, 191 Palestinians, including 51 children, have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.
