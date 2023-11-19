Israel Hitting Palestinian Schools in Shadow of Int’l Inaction: Iranian Spokesman

Islam Times - The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the Zionist regime’s military strikes on the schools of Gaza, saying the Israeli war crimes and acts of genocide are happening under the shadow of muted response from the international community.

Nasser Kanaani, in a statement on Saturday, categorically condemned the child-killing Zionist regime’s criminal, maniacal and barbaric massacre of hundreds of Palestinian citizens at al-Fakhoora school affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and at Tel Zaatar in Jabalia, most of whom were women and children.“Unfortunately, due to world countries and international circles’ inaction in the face of the genocide against the Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, the usurper Zionist regime commits, with utmost rascality and savagery, new war crimes against Palestinian citizens, women and children at homes, places of residence and makeshift settlements for refugees and asylum-seekers,” he added.The spokesman then called on the international community to feel responsible, and, in particular, urged Muslim countries to take immediate and deterrent action against the criminal Israeli regime’s flagrant and brutal genocide against the oppressed and defenseless Palestinian nation.Israeli air raids have killed many Palestinians at the al-Fakhoora School in the Jabalia refugee camp and another school in Tal al-Zaatar, also in northern Gaza.At least 50 people were killed in the attack on the al-Fakhoora School, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Saturday. It said the two attacks killed and injured hundreds of people.Several hundred people were believed to have taken shelter at both schools, fleeing the non-stop Israeli attacks. The attack on al-Fakhoora is believed to have taken place in the early hours of the morning, while the attack on Tal al-Zaatar took place later in the day.At least 12,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.