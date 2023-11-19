0
Sunday 19 November 2023 - 08:24

Israel Hitting Palestinian Schools in Shadow of Int’l Inaction: Iranian Spokesman

Story Code : 1096756
Israel Hitting Palestinian Schools in Shadow of Int’l Inaction: Iranian Spokesman
Nasser Kanaani, in a statement on Saturday, categorically condemned the child-killing Zionist regime’s criminal, maniacal and barbaric massacre of hundreds of Palestinian citizens at al-Fakhoora school affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and at Tel Zaatar in Jabalia, most of whom were women and children.

“Unfortunately, due to world countries and international circles’ inaction in the face of the genocide against the Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, the usurper Zionist regime commits, with utmost rascality and savagery, new war crimes against Palestinian citizens, women and children at homes, places of residence and makeshift settlements for refugees and asylum-seekers,” he added.

The spokesman then called on the international community to feel responsible, and, in particular, urged Muslim countries to take immediate and deterrent action against the criminal Israeli regime’s flagrant and brutal genocide against the oppressed and defenseless Palestinian nation.

Israeli air raids have killed many Palestinians at the al-Fakhoora School in the Jabalia refugee camp and another school in Tal al-Zaatar, also in northern Gaza.

At least 50 people were killed in the attack on the al-Fakhoora School, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Saturday. It said the two attacks killed and injured hundreds of people.

Several hundred people were believed to have taken shelter at both schools, fleeing the non-stop Israeli attacks. The attack on al-Fakhoora is believed to have taken place in the early hours of the morning, while the attack on Tal al-Zaatar took place later in the day.

At least 12,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.
Comment


Featured Stories
Jordan FM Doubts ‘Israel’ Can Wipe Out Hamas
Jordan FM Doubts ‘Israel’ Can Wipe Out Hamas
Knesset Deputy Speaker: Burn Gaza Now
Knesset Deputy Speaker: Burn Gaza Now
18 November 2023
Gaza Genocide: “Israel” Murdered 12k Palestinians Including 5k children, Since October 7
Gaza Genocide: “Israel” Murdered 12k Palestinians Including 5k children, Since October 7
18 November 2023
Amir Abdollahian Warns of ’Unavoidable’ Regional Conflict If ‘Israel’ Continues Gaza War
Amir Abdollahian Warns of ’Unavoidable’ Regional Conflict If ‘Israel’ Continues Gaza War
18 November 2023
“Israel” Attacks Damascus Again: Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Aggression
“Israel” Attacks Damascus Again: Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Aggression
17 November 2023
“Israel’s” Lapid: Time Has Come, Netanyahu must Go
“Israel’s” Lapid: Time Has Come, Netanyahu must Go
17 November 2023
South Africa’s Ruling Party Backs Cutting Ties with “Israel”
South Africa’s Ruling Party Backs Cutting Ties with “Israel”
17 November 2023
Norway Parl’t Adopts Resolution to recognize Palestinian State
Norway Parl’t Adopts Resolution to recognize Palestinian State
17 November 2023
US Interference Complicating Situation in Syria: Iranian FM
US Interference Complicating Situation in Syria: Iranian FM
16 November 2023
Russia, Venezuela FMs to Discuss Counteraction to Western Sanctions
Russia, Venezuela FMs to Discuss Counteraction to Western Sanctions
16 November 2023
Gaza Mosque Massacre: ‘Israel’ Kills at Least 50 Worshippers, Injures Dozens
Gaza Mosque Massacre: ‘Israel’ Kills at Least 50 Worshippers, Injures Dozens
16 November 2023
“Israeli” Newspaper Exposes Netanyahu’s Confusion Regarding Hezbollah Fighters
“Israeli” Newspaper Exposes Netanyahu’s Confusion Regarding Hezbollah Fighters
16 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Ayatollah Tabatabai Scientific, Personal Features
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Ayatollah Tabatabai Scientific, Personal Features
15 November 2023